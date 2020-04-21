Alliance Communications sends out $8M in capital credit checks to customers during pandemic

Many businesses and families are struggling with finances during this pandemic. It’s why customers of a local communications cooperative are grateful a yearly check just arrived in the mail, with some surprising totals.

“Communications is our business and we like to say a close second is community,” Alliance Communications General Manager and CEO Ross Petrick said.

Alliance Communications provides voice, video and data services to thousands of businesses and families in the tri-state area; all of those customers also receive yearly capital credit checks for being a part of the cooperative.

“We’ve been giving capital credits for many years as a co-op here and this year we took a look at it and decided you know what this year is a good year to pay a little more, so we’re paying out as much as two times to three times as much,” Petrick said.

Those customers who use even more of Alliance Communications services or have been a customer for a long time received larger capital credit checks.

“We’ve been an Alliance customer for as long as I can remember,” Alliance member Shannon Nordstrom said.

Shannon Nordstrom has been an Alliance member both personally and with his business Nordstrom’s Auto for decades.

“The check that we got this year was quite sizeable. We’re one of the larger customers for Alliance Communications and I have to say when that check came it was a stitch in time because things have slowed down a bit,” Nordstrom said. “So it really helped us because we are working to keep all of our employees employed and working through the whole process and it was very much appreciated at this time.”

To give you an idea of just how significant this year’s checks are, over the past few years Alliance averaged about $2 million a year in capital credit checks. This year, the company gave out more than $8 million to 22,000 customers.