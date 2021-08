SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Allegiant has announced two new nonstop flights from Sioux Falls Regional Airport; one will take travelers to Orange County, California, and the other to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The new routes are part of a 22-route expansion across Allegiant’s network.

The flight to Orange County, California via the John Wayne Airport will begin November 19.

Travelers can go to Fort Lauderdale, Florida via the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport beginning on December 15.