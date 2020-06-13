All American Gymnastics fully reopens for summer programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In late January, All American gymnastics opened a new 40,000 square foot facility on South Cliff avenue in Sioux Falls, only to close just seven weeks later due to COVID-19.

“We were building the momentum and excitement of having a new facility and offering brand new opportunities and programs and new things to our community that is not here, so it was hard,” Kathy Luke with All American Gymnastics said.

Hard on the staff and the students like Danielle Sievers who depend on the facility for training more than 25 hours each week. Before her senior year, Sievers already has a scholarship to the University of Nebraska for gymnastics, but for the past two and a half months, this high-level athlete has not been able to do her typical training.



“It’s been a lot of workouts at home, running a lot and just doing my best to get in the best shape I could to come back better,” Sievers said.



All American gymnastics is not only for elite gymnastics, but also provides a lot of physical fun for kids of all ages in their new facility.

“We were concerned about all of the kids,” Luke said. “Kids need movement, kids need activities, kids need to be able to get out.”

At the start of this month, the gymnastics center decided to fully reopen with some extra precautions like temperature checks, additional disinfecting and one way traffic.

“We did constantly have staff here to see what we could do to accommodate changes and what that meant going forward and how everything was going to look with all of the changes, making sure we spread less germs and seeing what that would take,” Luke said.

Luke says many parents were anxious to get their kids out and active again while others were still cautious because of the pandemic.

“We thought we would have to start with small numbers and rebuild, but we are only about 10 to 15 percent down in numbers compared to this time last year so people are starting to feel better,” Luke said. “The numbers are there to show us that people are ready to get their kids back in activities, just for their mental health and socializing and having that sense of normalcy back in their lives.”

All classes including open gyms and summer day camps are now open at all American gymnastics. They’re also offering special summer memberships this year since so many other typical summer kids activities are still closed or cancelled.