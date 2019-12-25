‘Alexa, what’s happening in South Dakota?’ How to get local news and weather updates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo Dot was the top Christmas gift on the retail giant last year and its popularity continues to grow, even as people choose to buy local. Other than getting the smart home device to compile your grocery list, turn on the lights or sing a song – you can also hear your KELOLAND News and Live Doppler HD Storm Center teams.

KELOLAND news and weather produce several updates daily to bring you the latest news and weather beginning at 4:30 a.m. every weekday and 8 a.m. on the weekends.

Simply go to the Amazon Alexa app to set your Flash Briefing settings to bring you the news and weather. You’ll hear KELOLAND anchors, reporters, and meteorologists deliver the latest updates throughout the day.

Click here to add the skill or follow the instructions below.



Here’s a walkthrough of how to set it all up. (You must have an Alexa device and the Amazon Alexa App installed to your smart phone.)

1. Open your Amazon Alexa app.

​2. Tap the Menu icon in the top left corner.

3. Then tap on the Skills button

4. In the top search area, type in KELOLAND.

6. Tap on Enable. Now you’ll be able to ask Alexa, “what’s my flash briefing” and here news and weather updates directly from us!

Put Your News In Order

Now that you’ve enabled your KELOLAND News Skill, make sure it stays on the top of your news list! Here’s how…

Open the Menu and tap on Settings.



Then tap on Flash Briefing



Then tap on Edit Order.



Tap and hold this icon and then drag KELOLAND News up to the top.



Click Done and you’re all set!

TIP: By default, when you add a new skill to any area, it is put as the first option. If you add more Flash Briefing skills you will need to go through these steps again to put KELOLAND News back in the top spot.