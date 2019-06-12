Airport options expand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Earlier this week we told you the Federal Aviation Administration approved Skywest to operate United Express flights from Watertown to Chicago beginning September 1. It was also announced earlier this year that Skywest will be offering flights to Denver out of both Watertown and Pierre.

This means more options for travelers, and possible savings.

SkyWest is currently offering $89, one-way tickets from Watertown to Denver. Discounted, direct flights to Chicago will be available as early as next week. These deals are thanks to a government subsidy for smaller airports.

At Sioux Falls Regional Airport, they don't see this as a bad thing for business.

"You know, we're not out looking to take their customers. People in Watertown or Aberdeen, we want them to use their home airport. But at the same token, we want our Sioux Falls residents and businesses to, as much as possible, use our airport," said Dan Letellier, Executive Director of Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

So how can Joe Foss Field keep Sioux Falls fliers from traveling a few hours for more flight options?

"Making sure parking is affordable. That there's enough parking. That we have amenities in the airport. Whether it's a hotel or food choices, gifted retail or business choices. Trying to make sure, even if we're a little bit smaller of an airport considering most in the U.S., and we want to have all those amenities as well,"said Letellier.

Executive Director, Dan Letellier, says the number of flights and destinations for any airport is all up to the customer.

"Those residents have to use it. Even though it's subsidized they have to use it. And it sounds like having those options on an airline that's reliable, I think they have a good chance of making that work. It sounds like they're doing really well," said Letellier.