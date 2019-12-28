Airlines deal with winter storm, allows free rebooking for South Dakota flights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As a winter storm hits KELOLAND during one of the busiest weeks of travel, airlines are working to get passengers rebooked in and out of South Dakota’s airports.
Here’s the latest from each airline with service in South Dakota:
Delta
Flights to and from Aberdeen and Sioux Falls on Saturday and Sunday can be changed to another flight free of charge until January 1.
The airline said passengers can stay on their flight, change to a different flight or cancel the trip and use the value toward a future flight.
Some other airports in the upper midwest are impacted on Delta’s waiver. Click here for a full list and details on changing flights.
United
Flights to and from Sioux Falls, Watertown and Pierre on Saturday and Sunday can be changed to another flight free of charge until January 2.
Some other airports in the upper midwest are impacted on United’s waiver. Click here for a full list and details on changing flights.
American
Flights to and from Sioux Falls and Rapid City on Saturday and Sunday can be changed to another flight free of charge until January 2.
The airline said passengers can stay on their flight, change to a different flight or delay the trip for up to 331 days.
Some other airports in the upper midwest are impacted on American’s waiver. Click here for a full list and details on changing flights.
Frontier
Flights to and from Sioux Falls on Saturday and Sunday can be changed to another flight free of charge until January 17.
If a flight is canceled, passengers can request a refund.
Some other airports in the upper midwest are impacted in Frontier’s waiver. Click here for a full list and details on changing flights.
Allegiant
No travel alerts were issued as of noon on Saturday. Click here for the latest.
Winter Weather Resources
Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:
You can do more in-depth from the Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:
For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.
Travel Resources
🚗 Driving
You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.
✈ By Air
You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).
You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.
Closeline
If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.
uShare
Send photos to uShare@keloland.com
Weather Resources