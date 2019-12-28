Airlines deal with winter storm, allows free rebooking for South Dakota flights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As a winter storm hits KELOLAND during one of the busiest weeks of travel, airlines are working to get passengers rebooked in and out of South Dakota’s airports.

Here’s the latest from each airline with service in South Dakota:

Delta

Flights to and from Aberdeen and Sioux Falls on Saturday and Sunday can be changed to another flight free of charge until January 1.

The airline said passengers can stay on their flight, change to a different flight or cancel the trip and use the value toward a future flight.

Some other airports in the upper midwest are impacted on Delta’s waiver. Click here for a full list and details on changing flights.

United

Flights to and from Sioux Falls, Watertown and Pierre on Saturday and Sunday can be changed to another flight free of charge until January 2.

Some other airports in the upper midwest are impacted on United’s waiver. Click here for a full list and details on changing flights.

American

Flights to and from Sioux Falls and Rapid City on Saturday and Sunday can be changed to another flight free of charge until January 2.

The airline said passengers can stay on their flight, change to a different flight or delay the trip for up to 331 days.

Some other airports in the upper midwest are impacted on American’s waiver. Click here for a full list and details on changing flights.

Frontier

Flights to and from Sioux Falls on Saturday and Sunday can be changed to another flight free of charge until January 17.

If a flight is canceled, passengers can request a refund.

Some other airports in the upper midwest are impacted in Frontier’s waiver. Click here for a full list and details on changing flights.

Allegiant

No travel alerts were issued as of noon on Saturday. Click here for the latest.

Winter Weather Resources

Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:

You can do more in-depth from the Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:

For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.

Weather Resources