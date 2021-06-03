After a pandemic pause, the Steel District development will begin construction in August

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Put on pause during the pandemic, now a major redevelopment project in Downtown Sioux Falls is back in full swing. The Steel District was announced in 2019, redeveloping seven of the ten acres that will be available right by Falls Park and the Levitt Shell with the relocation of Sioux Steel.

“This is something that’s going to be a legacy project. you’re going to be looking at this thing 50 years from now and go wow, who ever thought of that,” Lloyd Companies founder Craig Lloyd said during a November 2019 interview.



It’s a vision years in the making for Lloyd companies and the owners of Sioux Steel, one that was supposed to start taking shape in 2020.



“Then obviously COVID hit, we have a massive hotel and a big office building so for a number of reasons we kind of hit pause,” Jake Quasney, Lloyd’s Executive Vice President of Development said.



But now the booming Sioux Falls economy and housing market has the $218 million project back on track.

“In August we’ll start in this project,” Quasney said. “We have a couple of buildings to tear down behind me, then we have a parking ramp and office building that will start going vertical yet this year.”



The centerpiece of the Steel District remains committed, bringing the Canopy by Hilton Hotel and Convention Center right to the city’s biggest tourist attraction.



“We’re right on top of the falls and you only get one shot at this because there’s only one property like that in town here,” Quasney said.



Just last week a pair of Twin Cities restaurant owners also signed on to bring three unique restaurant concepts to the Steel District.



“We want to create a really collaborative environment, so we’ve got the coffee shops and the restaurants, we envision things that will compliment the hotel and convention like salons and spas and services that way like dental clinics, things we don’t really have right now, and we’re getting a lot of heads on beds in downtown Sioux Falls,” Quasney said.



When complete, the Steel District will also add roughly 185 new apartments and luxury condos surrounding a 900-stall parking garage and 175,000 square feet of office and retail space.



“It’s going to really change the downtown environment,” Quasney said.



A highly anticipated change that withstood all of the disruptions of the pandemic.



“The opportunity is here, we’ve proven it time and time again that we’ve always done what we said we were going to do and we expect to do it again,” Lloyd said in 2019.

Now three years later, the opportunity and momentum downtown is even greater with the new Jacobson Ice skating ribbon and playground going in right next door and the major Cherapa development going up right across the river.