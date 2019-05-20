AdvoCare business changing

If you sell AdvoCare, listen up. The company is changing its business model.

The fiteness organization uses a multi-level marketing strategy to get new customers. Some call this a "pyramid".

Now, AdvoCare has announced they will no longer be offering the multi-level aspect of the business. That means anyone selling AdvoCare will no longer make money from people on their team. They can still sell the products directly to customers, but will not be able to sell to other distributors.

This has caused controversy for those in the AdvoCare community, and concerns for other multi-level businesses.

The changes go into effect on July 17.

