ACE Academy to expand building & programs for fall school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — ACE Academy will kick off its second school year this September with more students and more space.

“This is where our middle schoolers will go and then we have an indoor gym in the back,” Ace Academy Co-founder JJ Johnson said. “It’s got to be open space.”



ACE Academy is spending the summer in expansion mode.



“We acquired another 6,000 square feet in our building,” Johnson said.

After finishing its first school year with about 15 students, ACE Academy saw a lot of increased interest from area parents.



“People have caught wind of the growth and the successes we’ve had and I think this year we’ve had around 80 student tours over the summertime,” Johnson said.



This new private school option centered in Sioux Falls provides a smaller, non-traditional learning environment centered on diversity and inclusion.



“When you come to ACE Academy you’ll notice we don’t always have just stationed desks everywhere, we give kids the opportunity to move around and sit where they’d like,” Johnson said.



Their teaching is focused on individual attention and relationships.



“We run really small ratios here, 10 students for every one teacher,” Johnson said.

They’ve also added new staff members to accommodate the 50 students enrolled this fall, with more families signing up ahead of their September 7th start date.



“We do wait list, but we are on a rolling enrollment plan, so a child can plug in whenever it’s right for their family,” Johnson said.



Johnson says tuition at ACE Academy is similar to other private schools in Sioux Falls, with a big bonus for working families.



“Our tuition covers care up until 6 pm,” Johnson said. “Every student has the ability to be in our after-school academy called the Achievement Academy, even public school kids are welcome, that goes from 3 to 6pm.”

As ACE Academy grows in it’s second year of school, it continues to add new programs.

“We have a preschool that’s coming this fall and we’ve also opened up a middle school that opened this year and then next year we’ll have high school,” Johnson said.

The newly expanded school includes a STEM and Science Lab, gym area, new meditation room, classrooms and a new cafeteria, accommodating for the school’s partnership with Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Titchen.

ACE Academy is also hosting it’s first annual Back to School bash for the community on September 11th.

You can register for the 2021-2022 school year here.