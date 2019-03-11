Abelardo's Mexican Fresh Opening In Sioux Falls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - You'll soon have a new place to eat in Sioux Falls.

Signs were going up Monday for the city's first Abelardo's Mexican Fresh.

The restaurant is located along busy Minnesota Avenue in the former Jim's Burgers location.

Abelardo's is based out of Omaha and now has around 20 locations.

Jim's Burgers was open for less than two years, and before that, the building was home to a KFC.

