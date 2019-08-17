A Sioux Falls shop creating shock and awe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a store in Sioux Falls you might drive by all the time, and have no idea what’s really on the inside.

Bonez by Dezign is an oddities and antiques store. We show you exactly what that means.

From the outside, it’s a sweet flower shop. On the inside, things get a little darker.

“Everything from real human skulls, skeletons. I actually have human fingers in a jar,” said Bonez by Dezign owner, Jason Haack.

Jason Haack shares the Flower Lady shop on Cliff Avenue with his mom, who still sells floral arrangements in the store.

However, Haack’s interest in oddities has grown into a full-time business.



“The collection just started getting bigger and badder and I just kind of outgrew myself at home. Made a lamp one day out of some vertebrae I had sitting around and it just kind of hasn’t stopped,” said Haack.



Haack travels the country buying, selling and trading things that create a sense of shock and awe. He says after a bout with cancer, he was drawn to this world of weird.

“Going through that kind of changed my mindset on a lot of stuff. Especially the darker stuff with death and things like that and I started noticing more like the beauty side of it,” said Haack.

This sort of environment is not for everyone. Haack says he’s even received death threats for his unusual interests. Despite the occasional backlash, he’s willing to bring people in to share the history and art behind his collection.

“You know, if they don’t like what I’m doing they don’t have to like it. My shop is unique. I’m not doing it necessarily for them. It’s kind of where my passion is, where my heart is,” said Haack.

Being on the road so much, Haack says his store isn’t always open to the public. He suggests checking with him first or scheduling a time to come in.