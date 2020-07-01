A look inside Vern Eide’s transformation of the old east Shopko building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new business is now open in the parking lot of the old east side Shopko building.

Vern Eide Mitsubishi opened its temporary sales operations this month, but the much larger project is still in the works.

“Literally this was a dream of mine to come to this side of town, we were just looking for a space big enough,” Vern Eide owner Jim Lake said.

For more than a year, Vern Eide owner Jim Lake has been working to bring his vision for a major east side facility to life.

“We’re taking four different operations, new Mitsubishi operations, detail operation, opening new east side service center and then our collision center, all of them coming under one roof here in 100,000 square feet,” Lake said.

The inside of the old Shopko building is already unrecognizable.

“We’re about 75 percent of the way through the construction project right now,” Lake said. “Pretty much everything you see between the floor and the ceiling will be brand new.”

That includes new state of the art equipment for the body shop and detail center, the service shop and the new showroom that Lake says will likely include more than cars.

“Just a little teaser for our next little adventure, we’re thinking boats,” Lake said.

Outside, they’ll have space for roughly 350 new and used vehicles on their expanded lot.

“We have this green space under contract also, all of the parking out front, then you’ll see almost two more acres of parking out here to the east side,” Lake said.

Vern Eide Mitsubishi is already seeing success in the temporary setup.

“We’re having that famed construction sale, the customers on this side of town have been awesome for us, it will be our highest retail month for our east side location, so even working out of mobile offices in the middle of the pandemic, the people on the east side have welcomed our project with open arms,” Lake said.

While the outside may look the same, there are some major changes coming soon.

“It will look totally different you won’t be able to recognize it, two thirds of it will be a glass front all the way,” Lake said. “Its going to be between $13.5 and $14 million, so we’re betting big on the east side…we really think that this area is going to grow and we hope to be an integral part of that.”

Lake hopes the complete transformation of the new Vern Eide east side building will be complete by the end of September. Their former east side location by the Pizza Ranch will be closing along with their former Mitsubishi space on Minnesota avenue once this new site is fully open.