A look inside the new At Home store

At Home opened its second store in South Dakota Wednesday, welcoming people inside the newly remolded location in the hold Shopko building on 41st Street in Sioux Falls. The Plano, Texas based company already has a store in Rapid City.

“I’m an interior designer and I do commercial and interior design and I think it’s great to have another option for us to shop around,” Erica Locke said.

It’s a designers dream inside the new At Home store. Interior designer Erica Locke is excited to see what this new retail option has to offer.

“It’s nice to have a place to touch and feel the texture and maybe pick out an accent or a place to pull different colors from,” Locke said.

“The colors are very vibrant as you can see, we have the warehouse style, self-help shopping experience here,” At Home Store Director Kelly Loween said.



Loween said it took a lot of work to transform the old Shopko building into the space At Home was looking for.

“They did a lot of improvements to the building as you can see, this is a whole new look,” Loween said. “They did increase the sales floor space by taking away from the back room, because our goal is always door to floor with product, we don’t house things in the back room.”

“That deal literally started within minutes of Shopko announcing their closure, we had At Home on the line,” Van Buskirk Commercial Real Estate Agent Ryan Tysdal said.

Tysdal said At Home secured the 90,585 square feet of retail space very quickly.

“That deal happened really at lightening speed,” Tysdal said.

But shoppers filling the new At Home store on its first day say don’t expect the same lightening speed on your first visit to the store.

“We’ve been here for about an hour,” Sioux Falls Shopper Haley Pina said. “The prices are great.”

“I don’t think we even saw everything,” her shopping partner Mandy Steffen said.

While the store and parking lot were packed for the soft opening Wednesday, Loween said the store will be hosting its officials grand opening on February 15, offering gift cards to the first 50 customers through the door that Saturday morning.