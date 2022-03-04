SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State and community leaders from around the region gathered at the state theater Friday to start a conversation on early childhood education.

It began with a screening of the documentary, ‘Starting at Zero,’ looking at the impact of high-quality early childhood education.

“Once folks see what a difference it can make for the child and the community, that’s what sustains them,” one person in the film said.

‘Starting at Zero’ looks at Alabama’s move to invest in early childhood education that began more than 20 years ago and the impact it’s had on the state.

“When you change the child’s future, they’re going be able to change the future of the state in the long run. They’ll be productive, engaged citizens for the state in the future,” another person in the film said.

“People are starting to understand that workforce development starts at birth,” Sioux Falls Thrive President Michelle Erpenbach said.

Sioux Falls Thrive and other organizations say the solution to the workforce begins with childcare, which can help build a highly educated workforce in the long term and provide incentives for companies looking to add employees right now.

“As a company when you are looking at your portfolio and benefits, think about what’s going to be meaningful to a working mom or a working dad; childcare is quickly becoming as important as health care,” Denise Guzzetta with Sioux Falls Development Foundation said.

Friday’s film screening ended with a panel discussion with business leaders, lawmakers and providers all focused on the childcare crisis in the community.

“We had a hard time finding infant care and that’s what I’ve heard from constitutions and from people in Sioux Falls is that infant care is the most challenging to find, partly because of the ratios being one to five,” Sioux Fall Representative Taylor Rehfeldt said.

Providers say it’s the workforce needed to fill those ratios and care for kids that’s limiting availability in the Sioux Falls area.

“The majority of providers would have physical space for children in their programs if they could find staff to serve them, that’s been our case,” Lutheran Social Services President & CEO Rebecca Kiesow-Knudsen said.

Sioux Falls Thrive says this event is just the start of working to solve these issues in the community.

“We’ve got to start some kind of conversation as a community, as to how do we build up this important piece of workforce development? How do we help these kids grow up in an educational environment where they are the workforce of the future,” Erpenbach said.

If you’d like to join the conversation on finding childcare solutions in Sioux Falls, contact Sioux Falls Thrive to get connected.