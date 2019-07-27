A cloud of fun comes to DTSF

SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — A Mitchell-based business found so much sweet success near the Corn Palace, the owners decided to expand to Sioux Falls! We check in on the Candy Cloud Factory in their new storefront downtown.



Bright colors, sweet smells, and lots of cheery faces.

“I love it. It’s definitely something I’ll be coming back for,” said Moeller.

Candy Cloud Factory sells sweet treats, focusing mainly on cotton candy.

The fluffy dessert brought Grace Moeller to the shop in Downtown Sioux Falls twice during her visit from Ottumwa, Iowa this week!

“Definitely different. You can fully get the fruit flavor to it. Like a lot of places water their flavors down, and everything. They don’t here. You get the entire flavor. It’s awesome,” said Moeller.

The owners of Candy Cloud Factory decided to open the Sioux Falls shop because they had so many fans driving from Sioux Falls to Mitchell. Now, they’re loving their new storefront in the Cascade building, just across from Levitt at the Falls.

Co-owner, Edward Clark, calls it a fresh start.

“Being able to build things, like our rooms specifically for our industrial machine. And design the rest of our building exactly how we wanted it. I thought that was cool and unique and you can’t get that in an old building,” said Clark.

Even though construction and getting word out about a new business in town can be stressful, Clark says you can’t help but smile when you stop by.

“You can’t be in a bad mood. As soon as you walk in, everybody is super excited. They think it’s super fun, super unique. So like, being able to walk into a cotton candy store and see the smiles on like daycare groups’ faces, and families that walk in. They’re always in a good mood, as soon as they walk in. And it smells delicious, so it’s always fun,” said Clark.



Clark says they have a partnership with the Levitt, so they can sell cotton candy at a table on the grounds during family friendly events.