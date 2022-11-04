SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls business is on pace to open in a new location this weekend.

605 Running Company has been in Sioux Falls for 8 years.

After being located along Phillips Avenue, owner Greg Koch says they’re just about to cross the finish line for a new location in the Johnson Building. The plan is to open this weekend.

“We got the most out of that space that we could and we took at what we were up against in terms of rent and the costs of being downtown, this spot made a lot of sense, we were able to upgrade our space while maintaining our budget,” Koch said.

Not only is the showroom bigger, but it’s also more functional.

“All of this is on the main floor, so we don’t have to navigate stairs, which was always a challenge for us, especially when doing shoe fittings, having to run up and down our stairs,” Koch said. “We’re actually able to display a lot more product and offer a lot more things so it’s also a lot brighter, the colors really pop in here.”

One thing about this new location that the owner is excited about is the amount of parking they now have.

“The parking here is pretty optimal, we heard about parking every single day at our old spot and what a challenge it was, here we’ve got our own parking lot and you can pull up right to our door which is fantastic,” Koch said.

Plus, the store is closer to the bike trail.

“Having Fawick Park right across the street, understanding that’s where we start a lot of our races and events, including the Skedaddle, our half marathon, very excited for this space and what that means from an event management perspective and for the runners of Sioux Falls,” Koch said.

The grand opening on Saturday, November 5th. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with raffle prizes, food trucks, and product demos. The address of the new location is 225 East 11th Street.