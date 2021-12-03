605 Ninja to expand into new addition to the Western Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anyone driving by the west side of the Western Mall will notice big changes happening near 605 Ninja.



Cranes helped put up the walls this week to a nearly 8,000 square foot addition to the Western Mall that will help the fast-growing kids’ fitness program serve even more people.

“We’ve just had an influx of students that want to do this activity. It’s an awesome thing for kids to get off the iPads and get moving in a fun and creative way. It’s just been getting busier and busier, and we just needed some more space for our kids to get fit,” 605 Ninja owner Jason Steinberg said.

Steinberg credits his success and this expansion to Western Mall owner Bill Hinks taking a chance a young entrepreneur and helping him grow his business at the Western Mall.



“We were trying to lease some extra space here in other parts of the mall and he came back to me with the idea of adding on to our existing space. He’s been a great person to work with and I respect him a lot for that,” Steinberg said.



This new addition will more than double his business; Steinberg aims to have it open by early spring.