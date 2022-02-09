SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a busy week for Floral Shops ahead of the big Valentine’s weekend. But one Sioux Falls designer took flowers’ busiest holiday to launch her brand new store.

“I’m using baby blue eucalyptus, it’s the most fragrant in the eucalyptus family,” 605 Florista owner Ariana Johnson said.

Johnson is no stranger to flowers.

“I’ve been designing for about six years now,” Johnson said.

But the 26-year-old mom of two decided it was time to branch out on her own, opening her new store 605 Florista this week.

“It’s pretty nerve-racking but also since Monday when we opened, it’s been so awesome,” Johnson said.

“There is a lot of foot traffic here and all seasons of life, a great diverse crowd. We have the young kids and the older population and she definitely has something for everybody,” The Source Barista Sarah Lauritsen said.

The Jones 421 building tenants and customers have already welcomed this new store front with open arms.

“It’s a great addition,” Lauritsen said. “It brightens everything up.”

The flower shop took over quite a familiar space in the Jones Building as Swamp Daddy’s just moved out of its former location at the end of January. Johnson made quite the transformation of the space in just under two weeks.

“We were able to get all of this set up and painted over quickly and as each day goes by we’re progressing,” Johnson said.

It was a rush to remodel to open just in time for Valentine’s week.

“That’s pretty much why we did it so quickly too, how we got everything set up so soon,” Johnson said.

She’s already filling special orders that are coming in through her social media accounts, over the phone and from plenty of new people stopping by.

“The convenience of people just walking by and they see us, I really like that. I was specifically looking for downtown because there is a larger crowd down here,” Johnson said.

A crowd of people ready to try out her unique plants and floral arrangements while supporting this brand new local business.

“I think it’s amazing, I’m her biggest fan right now,” Lauristen said. “She’s branching out on her own it’s encouraging her being a young entrepreneur and just crushing it.”

In the future, Johnson hopes to host kids floral design classes at 605 Florista and expand her gift selection.

Right now, her store offers blooming indoor plants, some green plants, single stem flowers and a variety of arrangements and special orders.