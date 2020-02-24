5.7 million Contigo kids water Bottles recalled due to choking hazard

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s an urgent recall on nearly 6 million children’s water bottles.

Contigo has recalled 5.7 million its “Kids Cleanable Water Bottles”, saying the spout can detach and pose a choking hazard.

There have been hundreds of complaints and the spouts have become stuck in the mouths of more than two dozen children.

The product has been sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online on various websites from April 2018 through February 7, 2020 for between $9 and $24.

In addition, about 157,000 were sold in Canada and about 28,000 sold in Mexico

The company is offering free replacement bottles. The bottles were previously recalled in August 2019.

Contact Contigo toll-free at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com.