SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Attorney General is warning people to watch out for a Pop-Up Computer Repair Scam.

Authorities say one person lost $30,000 because of this scam.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Consumer Protection says the scam starts with a pop-up message indicating the person’s computer has been infected and appears to have their computer locked up. The pop-up message contains a number to call. The person who answers claims to be with Microsoft, Dell, Google or other well-known entities.

The scammer then works to convince the victim that their financial accounts have been compromised and need to be emptied to safeguard their funds. The victim is then told how to get the money to a representative of the so-called computer company.

Consumer Protection says a reputable computer company will never contact a user through a pop-up message. Also, never give remote access to your computer. If you are concerned with your computer’s security, go to a reputable retailer or repair shop locally.