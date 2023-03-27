SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Wednesday, Jersey Mike’s is donating all of its proceeds to local charities. That includes the locations in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

The funds in Sioux Falls will be donated to the Teddy Bear Den, which helps low-income pregnant women get the supplies and help they need during and after pregnancy.

The money collected in Rapid City will go towards Friends of the Children, which pairs kids with a paid, professional mentor.

Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s national fundraising total of $20 million.