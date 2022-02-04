SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Homebuilders across Sioux Falls have been working to keep up with the increased demand for houses, but finding available lots has been a challenge.

It’s why new housing developments are popping up all over town.

“Finding lots in the Sioux Falls area has been challenging,” Eric Harms with the Harms team at Hegg Realtors said.

Part of the problem is just how long it takes to get new land ready for builders.

“It’s been in the works for a couple of years. We actually purchased the land last year in March and then started working on grading and getting the streets in. Took us until November of last year to get this done,” Trademark Homes owner Erik Christensen said.

Christensen purchased the 192 acres of land with a big vision to add roughly 240 new homes to this growing corner of Sioux Falls.

“With its proximity to the new high school, I knew it was going to be a winning development. It’s got a ton of people actually buying lots and starting construction already,” Christensen said.

The new Jefferson Heights Development is not only across the street from Jefferson High school, McGovern Middle School also backs up to the north side of the property. That proximity is a big draw for a lot of new homeowners.

“It is incredibly valuable for families as far as it really cuts down on the amount of time they’re allotting to take their kids to and from school, to and from activities, it gives them more time to be at home and be a family instead of always being on the road commuting,” Harms said.

While many of the current housing developments along Marion Road are more affordable entry-level homes, Harms says these new high-end west side lots are seeing the greatest demand.

“The first lots sold were the best lots, it wasn’t even close. As soon as I opened it up to for lot reservations, every lot along the greenway went first, those are the most expensive, those are the nicest,” Harms said. “It just shows you the demand the west side has for wanting to stay on the west side but take that next step up in housing.”

“There’s some really beautiful lots that look along the creek and run through here,” Christensen said.

Christensen says the Jefferson heights development will include a mix of high-end homes and some more affordable lots including twin homes, as well as space for new commercial.

“That’s been purchased by Scooters Coffee, they plan to put a coffee shop there this year yet,” Christensen said.

But all of these new lots and developments are going for far more than they used to just a couple of years ago.

“We have lots anywhere from $70,000 to $115,000 on the east side, as we transition to the west we’ll probably see that number escalate,” Harms said. “Over the last 10 years, entry-level lots for a five-bedroom, three bath home would be around $40,000. Now it’s 100k all day.”

It’s a similar story all over Sioux Falls, which is causing some first-time homebuyers to look to nearby communities.

“The affordable housing within the city limits of Sioux Falls is incredibly tough to find. We’re seeing a lot of our clients who are looking for that that are having to explore some of the communities outside of Sioux Falls,” Harms said.

Christensen said construction is already underway on several homes that will have people moving into the development yet this year. He says the city of Sioux Falls is also adding to the bike trail that will eventually run to McGovern Middle School, right through the Jefferson Heights Development.