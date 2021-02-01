1,800 grant applications pending; $420 million paid to SD businesses

The State of South Dakota had hoped to complete the Small Business Grant Program by the end of January. But Monday’s update shows more than 1,800 applications are still pending.

South Dakota’s Small Business Grant program was originally allocated $400 million of the $1.25 billion the state received from the federal CARES Act in March.

The state also added $40 million for non-profits and $10 million for start-up businesses, $115 million for community health care providers and $15 million for acute care in hospitals that were financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a total of $580 million in aid.

So far the state has paid out more than $420 million through the five different programs.

They received 10,369 applications over two rounds of the program, but so far, only about 46 percent of the applicants have received a grant; 36 percent have been deemed ineligible or did not receive an award and more than 17 percent of applications are still pending.

Eligible applicants can receive up to half a million dollars for each round of the program. Some area businesses like Lester Hospitality, the owners of the Downtown Holiday Inn, have already received the maximum of one million dollars in funding.

Many businesses in the hospitality industry are receiving some of the larger awards. Ag businesses and individual farmers and ranchers are also receiving some of the largest grants.

The average grant award is $87,800, but grant amounts vary greatly and are dependant on each company’s reduction in business from 2019 to 2020.

South Dakota has more than 88,000 small businesses, according to the SBA’s 2020 Small Business Profile. That means just a little more than 10 percent of small business owners applied for the program and just over five percent received a grant.