120 years of history

Not many companies can boast more than a century in business. A local title company is celebrating even more than 100 this year. We stop by Getty Abstract & Title Company to see the history they’ve built.

On the front door, the number next to the name isn’t a street address. 1899 is the year Getty Abstract & Title Company was founded. 120 years, this week.

“I really think the dedication to service and customer service. That’s our focus that we try and provide that. I think Dan Getty started it out with a high level of expertise,” said Billion.

While the company has gone through a few different hands over the years, it’s still locally-owned .

Current President and General Counsel of the title company, John Billion, says he feels fortunate to be part of something with such rich history in the community.

Even the records they keep in the office carry familiar names; like this document between a Mr. Phillips and Mr. Pettigrew.

“It’s a transaction that was recorded August 17th of 1871,” said Billion.

Over 120 years, the business has seen some big changes in how records like these are kept.

“A scrivener writing things down, through the years of micro film and photo copies. And now it’s PDF imaging,” said Billion.

What started out as a small operation from a downtown building, that no longer exists, is still serving Sioux Falls today. It’s a legacy current employees are proud to keep running, maybe for 100 years more.

“That customer focus is important and being locally owned and serving our local community,” said Billion.

To celebrate, Getty has treats, coupons for ice cream, and was even offering free closings earlier this week. Billion says they’ll probably keep coming up with ways to celebrate over the next year.