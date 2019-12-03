11 nonprofits to share $200,000 in television airtime

KELOLAND Media Group will donate $200,000 in airtime to 11 nonprofit organizations in 2020. The Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND grant program will award grants to local nonprofit organizations to provide a television advertising campaign for education and awareness of their organization.

The organizations receiving grants are: Arthritis Foundation, The Banquet, Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, Civil Air Patrol, Family Visitation Center, Lakota Youth Development, Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota, McCrossan Boys Ranch, Presentation Sisters Hispanic Ministry Center (Caminando Juntos), Simply Smiles, Inc, and South Dakota Symphony Orchestra.

“The Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND is making a difference,” said Jay Huizenga KELOLAND Media Group Vice President and General Manager. “Each year our television marketing campaigns support the mission of each of the selected organizations. We look forward to serving these 11 worthy organizations in 2020.”

“Avera is proud to support many nonprofits who help to positively impact the health of our communities,” said Lindsey Meyers, Vice President of Public Relations for Avera Health. “These organizations are making a real difference in people’s lives, and our Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND grants will help spread awareness of that work.”

In 2012, KELOLAND TV partnered with Avera Health System for “The Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND” continuing and growing the program that began in 1998. Both organizations work together in meeting the core goal of helping others in the community.

In 2019, 12 organizations benefited from the grant program.

