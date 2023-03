SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Sports Complex will soon add another food and drink option to the campus.

Scooter’s Coffee is planning to build a Drive-Thru. The free-standing kiosk will be located along Benson Road, directly in front of Fleet Farm.

This will be the 10th Scooter’s Coffee location in Sioux Falls. Construction will begin this spring; it’s expected to be open by the fall.