10-digit dialing coming to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 605 area code will soon be getting a lot more use when mandatory 10-digit dialing begins in the state.

Starting April 24, South Dakotans are encouraged to start using the area code plus phone number to make all local phone calls.

The Public Utilities Commission says this transition is a necessary first step in the FCC’s move to establish 988 as a new three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Starting July 16, 2022, dialing 988 will route your call to the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. Until then, customers wishing to reach the Lifeline must continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK (8255).