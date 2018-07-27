You Can Help Students In Need By Donating To Project SOS

Project SOS is in full swing with less than a month to go before kids head back to the classroom.

The Banquet in Sioux Falls is now collecting school supplies at several stores across the city.

You can buy notebooks, pencils, folders and any other school supplies at Lewis Drug, Hy-Vee, Shopko and Menards and then place the items into collection boxes. The Banquet will distribute the supplies to kids in need on August 18 at Whittier Middle School.

In 2017, 6,000 new backpacks filled with school supplies were given to students before the new school year.

Find information on donating and receiving from Project SOS on the Banquet’s website.

