Breaking News
Latest COVID-19 numbers: 2,588 total cases in South Dakota

Yankton allows businesses to reopen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO)- On Monday, April 27, the Yankton City Commission voted to allow dog groomers, tanning salons and hair salons to reopen Saturday, May 2, while extending the city ordinance for all other businesses to reopen until at least May 15th.

Then on Friday, May 1, the commission met again, and voted 7-2 in favor of allowing all businesses to open.

“Everybody’s in a different boat. I think some people still want to stay home and that’s completely fine, and some people want to go about their business again, and start this new normal,” Taylor Harmelink said.

On KELOLAND Weekend News at 10:00, you can hear from another salon owner who chose not to reopen her business, as well as city officials on what went into yesterday’s decision.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss