Yankton allows businesses to reopen

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO)- On Monday, April 27, the Yankton City Commission voted to allow dog groomers, tanning salons and hair salons to reopen Saturday, May 2, while extending the city ordinance for all other businesses to reopen until at least May 15th.

Then on Friday, May 1, the commission met again, and voted 7-2 in favor of allowing all businesses to open.

“Everybody’s in a different boat. I think some people still want to stay home and that’s completely fine, and some people want to go about their business again, and start this new normal,” Taylor Harmelink said.

