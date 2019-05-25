Trade, sumo wrestling on Trump agenda in Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN (Assocated Press) — What stands nearly 5 feet tall and weighs between 60 and 70 pounds?
    
It’s the much-ballyhooed trophy that President Donald Trump plans to present to the winner of a championship sumo wrestling match in Tokyo on Sunday.
    
The White House says the “President’s Cup” is about 54 inches  tall and weighs 60-70 pounds.
    
Trump arrived in Japan on Saturday on a state visit as the guest of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is taking Trump to the sumo match on Sunday.
    
The president has said that he finds sumo to be “fascinating” and that the trophy will be U.S.-made.
    
Trump will also meet Japan’s new emperor on Monday, becoming the first head of state to do so.
 

