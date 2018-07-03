Thailand Officials Working On Rescue Plan

One day after a Thai soccer team was found alive in a cave, officials in Thailand are now working on a rescue plan.

"We are coming, it's OK. Many people are coming."

One day after rescuers found the missing soccer team, divers are now bringing food and medical supplies to the 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach.

"We'll come tomorrow, with food and doctor."

British divers found them just a few feet above the water that held them captive in a network of caves stretching six miles into a mountain.

The Governor said Tuesday he doesn't know how many more days the team will be trapped but he said none of the boys are in critical condition.

A Thai navy seal team will make the final call on how to get them them. Experts say it could be safer to give them supplies where they are while they wait for water levels to drop.

Water is currently being pumped out of the cave, and rescuers are exploring other ways to get to the team.

As news of their survival spread, the families of the boys celebrated.

"The first thing I will do is hug him," a mother said.

"When I see all of Thailand here you know putting everything that they have in order to rescue these kids and look a miracle," U.S. Air Force Captain Jessica Tait said.

About 35 U.S. Military members have joined more than 1,000 rescuers from around the world for this operation.

The group has been trapped inside since June 23, when the cave flooded. The boys range in age from 11 to 16.