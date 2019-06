Iran shoots down US drone

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The Latest on developments in the Persian Gulf region amid rising tensions between Iran and the U.S. (all times local):



2:20 p.m.



Iran’s foreign ministry has warned the United States over violating Iranian airspace after the Revolutionary Guard shot down a U.S drone earlier in the day.



A ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, is quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency as saying that Iran cannot condone the “illegal trespassing and invading of the country’s skies by any kind of foreign flying object.”



Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it shot down the American drone over Iranian airspace, while U.S. officials say it happened over international airspace in the Strait of Hormuz.



Mousavi expressed Iran’s “strong objection” and added that the “invaders will bear full responsibility.”







12:45 p.m.



Saudi Arabia says Yemen’s Houthi rebels have fired a rocket into the kingdom targeting a desalination plant, but that no one was wounded and the rocket caused no damage.



The state-run Saudi Press Agency on Thursday reported the attack, quoting military spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki. The attack took place late Wednesday night.



The Iranian-backed Houthis through their Al-Masirah satellite channel claimed that they targeted a power plant in Jizan in Saudi Arabia.



White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders earlier said President Donald Trump had been “briefed on the reports of a missile strike in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”



It wasn’t immediately clear why the U.S. would brief Trump over the incident if it caused no damage.



The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.





10:40 a.m.



The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says the shooting down of a U.S. drone has sent “a clear message” to America.



Gen. Hossein Salami said also says that Iran does “not have any intention for war with any country, but we are ready for war.”



His speech was carried live on Iranian state television on Thursday, shortly after U.S. and Iranian officials acknowledged the shooting down of the drone.



The Guard says it shot down the American drone over Iranian airspace, while U.S. officials told The Associated Press the downing happened over international airspace in the Strait of Hormuz.



The different accounts could not be immediately reconciled.





10:25 a.m.



A U.S. official says that an Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down a U.S. drone flying in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.



The official spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity as the information had yet to be cleared for release to the public.



Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Thursday it shot down a U.S. drone amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over its collapsing nuclear deal.



It said the U.S. drone was flying in Iranian airspace, contradicting the U.S. official.



The reported downing of the RQ-4 Global Hawk comes after the U.S. military previously alleged Iran fired a missile at another drone last week that responded to the attack on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. blames Iran for the attack on the ships, something Tehran denies.