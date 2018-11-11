World

Global Leaders Commemorate 100th Anniversary Of End Of World War I

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 08:14 AM CST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 08:14 AM CST

PARIS, FRANCE - World leaders walked side by side to commemorate the end of World War I in a somber, rain-soaked line as bells finished tolling. Arriving a few minutes late, they missed the exact moment to commemorate the armistice. 

The feminist activist group Femen has claimed responsibility for topless protesters who disrupted U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade. 

Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin briefly shook hands at the ceremony. 

In London, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II led a national act of remembrance on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
 

