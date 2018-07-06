France Says Americans Will Be Hurt By US Tariffs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON (AP) - 4:40 a.m. (4:40 p.m. Beijing time)



France's foreign minister has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policy, which includes hiking tariffs on Chinese imports as of Friday.



Jean-Yves Le Drian told France's RTL radio the policy could affect global growth and that pressure should be brought on the U.S. to avoid descending into an all-out trade war.



He said: "It is an infernal logic, a dangerous logic, a logic that is in nobody's interest, starting with the U.S."



He added that global policy is turning increasingly toward isolationism and lacks cooperation. He said the policies are "a bit Far West, of an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth."



Le Drian said such policies have victims, "but the victims tomorrow will be the Americans themselves."





4:30 a.m. (4:30 p.m. Beijing time)



China's foreign ministry says retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods "took effect immediately" after Washington raised import duties on billions of dollars of Chinese goods.



A foreign ministry spokesman, Hu Chunhua, on Friday gave no details of the increase. But Beijing previously issued a $34 billion list of American goods including soybeans and electric cars it said would be subject to 25 percent tariffs.



Hu said, "after the United States imposed unfair tariffs on Chinese goods, our tariffs on part of the U.S. products also took effect immediately







1:00 a.m. (1:00 p.m. Beijing time)



Asian markets appear to have taken in stride the U.S. move to raise tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese products.



Just after the increase was due to take effect at midnight Friday Washington time, major benchmarks in China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea were steady.



The lack of any dramatic reaction suggests many market players have already factored the escalation in trade tensions into their trading strategies.



Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.2 percent by mid-afternoon Friday while South Korea's Kospi added 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.5 percent.