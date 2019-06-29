Floating farm showcases dairy of the future

In this photo taken Monday, June 24, 2019, one of the inhabitants of a futuristic three-storey floating dairy farm moored in Rotterdam harbour, Netherlands. The floating farm has one robot that milks the cows, another that automatically scoops up the manure, and a roof designed to collect rain water, making it a sustainable inner-city producer of dairy foods aimed at feeding the increasing populations within world cities according to the small holding farmer Peter van Wingerden.(AP Photo/Mike Corder)

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS (Associated Press) — A new floating farm has opened in a corner of Rotterdam’s busy harbor is showcasing what its creator calls a sustainable way of producing dairy in the places where most people consume it – the world’s busy cities.

Moored in a small harbor in Rotterdam’s busy port, the farm is a futuristic three-story floating structure where one robot milks the cows and another automatically scoops up the manure that gives the enterprise its familiar smell.

Its roof collects rainwater and a raft of solar panels floating alongside produces 40 percent of the energy the farm needs.

The fully-functioning showcase of circular-economy farming combines Dutch expertise in recycling, building on water and automated agriculture is drawing interest from around the world.