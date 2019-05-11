Chinese vice-premier: trade talks impasse “just a small setback”

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. and North Korea both feel the need to resume diplomacy and are trying to narrow their differences for new summit talks, a top South Korean official said Wednesday as he contrasted their efforts with the tensions surrounding Iran's collapsing nuclear accord.

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul told reporters in Seoul that the two adversaries need to continue building up trust following the collapse of the February talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.