WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) — Chinese Vice Premier Liu He says trade talks with the United States have not broken down.
Hong Kong’s Phoenix TV on Saturday showed Liu telling reporters that the failure to reach an agreement in the tariffs war with Washington was “just a small setback.”
Liu said he was cautiously optimistic. Liu spoke to reporters before leaving Washington for Beijing after the talks ended with China insisting a deal requires that tariffs on its exports be lifted first.
Liu also said the two sides were disagreeing over the amount of goods China would pledge to purchase from the U.S. to help reduce the American trade deficit.
Chinese vice-premier: trade talks impasse “just a small setback”
