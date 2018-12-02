China To Label Fentanyl As Controlled Substance

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Heading into what is likely his most consequential overseas trip of the year, President Donald Trump will be forced to grapple with a flurry of international crises, tense negotiations and a growing global to-do list.

Trump goes first to Osaka, Japan, for the annual Group of 20 summit, then on to South Korea for consultations on North Korea's nuclear program. The agenda for his four-day trip is as laden with hazards for the president as it is light on the ceremonial pomp that marked his recent state visits to Japan and the United Kingdom.