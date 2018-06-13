World Blood Donor Day is a day to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products.



Community Blood Bank is asking for your help in receiving donations.



Lorie Schoffelman says she’s been donating blood for as long as she’s been able, and she hopes others will do the same



“I’m helping other people. I have this heart of gold, and I feel like whenever I need to help somebody I want to do that,” Schoffelman said.



But for Schoffelman, the desire to donate became very personal.



“Both of my daughters were in some major accidents,” Schoffelman said.



It’s been about five years since one of her daughters was in a motorcycle crash, and just two weeks later, her other in a rollover crash.



According to Dawn Verhoeven with Avera Health, the need for blood donations is always present, but when the summer months strike that need begins to grow fast.



“Unfortunately in the summer months is when you see more motor vehicle accidents with motorcycles on the road,” Verhoeven said.



The summer months are the slowest for blood donations, which is what makes this event so crucial.



“We slow down about 40 percent and then you take overall the population statistics that only 10 percent of individuals actually donate blood,” Verhoeven said.



Verhoeven says summer activities seem to be the biggest factor in the slowdown, but thanks to this event she’s hopeful for donations.



“Each blood donation has the ability to impact up to 3 lives,” Verhoeven said.



Three lives saved, for just 15 minutes of your time.



All of the blood collected will go directly back to Sioux Falls hospitals to help save local lives.



If you’d like to take part in Thursday’s event, click here.