Mustache and beard enthusiasts from around the world competed in Belgium this weekend in the World Beard and Moustache Championship, proudly displaying their sometimes extravagant facial hair style.

Hundreds of hairy men participated in the 2019 edition of the competition in categories such as ‘Imperial moustache’ and ‘Natural full beard more than 30 centimeters.’

The championship has been held every two years in a different country since 1995.

Beard and mustache enthusiasts will meet for the next competition in New Zealand in 2021.

