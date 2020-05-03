Woman reported missing found dead in her Maple Grove home

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (AP) – Authorities say a 28-year-old Maple Grove woman who was reported missing was found dead in her home Saturday.

Police say they received a report Thursday night that Maria Fury had left for a walk in the area of Eagle Lake and Pike Lake that morning and hadn’t returned.

The Star Tribune reports that a 28-year-old man has been arrested in the case. Maple Grove police said in a statement that it is a “devastating time for Maria’s family and the community.”

A public search for Fury had been arranged for Saturday.