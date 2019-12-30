1  of  40
With births down, U.S. had slowest growth rate in a century

FILE – In this June 15, 2017, file photo, people walk inside the Oculus, the new transit station at the World Trade Center in New York. According to figures released Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, by the U.S. Census Bureau, the past year’s population growth rate in the United States was the slowest in a century due to declining births, increasing deaths and the slowdown of international migration. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The past year’s population growth rate in the United States was the slowest in a century due to declining births, increasing deaths and the slowdown of international migration.

Figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau show the U.S. grew from the middle of 2018 to the middle of 2019 by almost a half percent, or about 1.5 million people.

The U.S. population stood at 328 million this year. Demographer William Frey of The Brookings Institution says that’s the slowest growth rate in the U.S. since 1917 to 1918, when the nation was involved in World War I.

