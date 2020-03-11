Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. A jury convicted the Hollywood mogul of rape and sexual assault. The jury found him not guilty of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) – Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after he pleaded for mercy in the landmark #MeToo rape case.

His accusers said his punishment was long overdue. Weinstein was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006.

He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison. He broke his courtroom silence and says he felt “remorse for this situation.”

The two accusers who helped seal his conviction also spoke in court Wednesday. One of the women said she believed he would have continued assaulting women “again and again and again” if he wasn’t convicted.