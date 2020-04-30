Virtual races hope to help downtown businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Running is a good way to stay in shape– and it could also help out the community. That’s what the One Sioux Falls Race Series is hoping to do, with this weekend’s race benefiting local businesses.

The One Sioux Falls Race Series is hosting its third race this week, with each benefiting a different organization.

“The money’s going towards housing security for people’s homes, for food, helping downtown businesses that help give Sioux Falls its name and personality and then also helping those that need, that need to protect themselves from the virus,” AllSportCentral Owner Steve Kurtenbach said.

This weekend’s virtual race also coincides with the first virtual First Friday, and like it, it benefits local businesses.

“We were very interested in some kind of way to promote small businesses and supporting them, as well as getting people physically active,” DTSF Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier said.

This weekend’s race requires a $25 registration fee. $10 can either go to the Downtown Economic Development Incentive Fund or a specific business.

“When they register, they select that team name from the drop-down list, and then $10 of that registration fee will go directly to that business,” Kurtenbach said.

With just a few weeks to promote the race, the momentum has been slow.

“We have two officially signed up, and we have a couple more who have expressed interest. And so if we can get five businesses for this Friday’s virtual race, we’ll be very excited,” Swier said.

But they’re hoping it’ll grow.

“Doing something different with physical activity, getting outside, especially when its getting nice out, I think we’ll see a lot of popularity, and a great way to support small businesses as well,” Swier said.

This will be the first of three First Friday virtual races. Racers can run or walk anywhere they like for the race. To submit their time, they have until Sunday night at 6. For more information on the One Sioux Falls Race series, click here.