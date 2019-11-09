The Barrel House honoring Veterans Monday, raising money for Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On top of supporting kids in the community, Barrel House owner Mark Fonder also has a place in his heart for Veterans and active military members. On Veterans Day, The Barrel House will be providing free food for those who’ve served and that’s not all. The restaurant will also be raising money for Midwest Honor Flight.

Barrel House owner Mark Fonder hopes the restaurant will be packed this Monday as it prepares to honor the brave men and women who serve and have served in the United States military.

“Well, I think Veterans Day should probably be once a month. They give a lot of their time, energy. They sacrifice their life. Time away from families. I actually think it should be more than once a year,” Fonder said.

Veterans can come here to The Barrel House and pick out what they want to eat for a free lunch. They can also come here for dinner and enjoy a free buffet.

Vietnam and Iraq War Veteran Kevin Muilenburg is grateful for the support. The Sioux Falls man has fought off lung cancer and has been battling ALS for two years.

“As you can tell, it’s affected my respiratory muscles and also my core muscles are getting weaker,” Muilenburg said.

Because of his condition, Midwest Honor Flight made room for Muilenburg on Mission Six that took off for Washington, D.C., this October.

“Oh it meant the world to me. It was something I’ve been looking forward to doing and then to be diagnosed with this, it was even more special,” Muilenburg said.

Monday’s event at The Barrel House will also raise money for future trips. 25-percent of all sales will go to Midwest Honor Flight. It was a emotional journey for Muilenburg that ended with a tremendous Welcome Home.

“Emotional? That was beyond emotional. It was that way all day,” Muilenburg said.

Now he’s hoping more funds can be brought in to help other Veterans.

“So they can take another group of Vietnam Veterans in 2020. A trip of their lifetime that they deserve too,” Muilenburg said.

Veterans, active military and first responders can go to The Barrel House for a free lunch off the menu from 11-4. Then from 4-10 that night, a free buffet will be provided. For those interested in supporting or signing up for Midwest Honor Flight, click here.