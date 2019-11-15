Midwest Honor Flight night Friday at Severance Brewing Company

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severance Brewing Company in Sioux Falls is raising money for Midwest Honor Flight all month long including a special event this Friday night.

As they tap the barrel of one of their latest brews, Scott Heckel and Mark Stavenger with Severance are also hoping to tap into support for local Vets.

“They’ve done so much for us and we’re trying to do whatever we can to give back,” Stavenger said.

Friday night, from 6-8, the brewery near Falls Park will have Midwest Honor Flight volunteers on hand to talk about the organization’s mission. Whoever gives $10 to the group will get $2 off their first beer.

“Go see the memorials, remember their friends and a lot of them don’t have the means to do that. It’s an amazing organization that helps amazing people,” Stavenger said.

One of those amazing people is Army and Vietnam Veteran Roger Schumacher from Sioux Falls. He went on Mission Five of Midwest Honor Flight in September.

“I don’t know how to explain it other than, I felt like somebody said you are king for today,” Schumacher said.

Schumacher, who spent most of his time in Vietnam in the jungle on search and destroy missions, admits he’s had a lot of anger built up inside for decades. Some of that changed when he got to the airport in our nation’s capital with Midwest Honor Flight.

“I got just about to the door and out of nowhere, this woman pops out. Tears running down her face. She grabbed my hand and said, ‘Welcome home and I’m sorry it took so long.’ She was balling and so was I. I think that flight and what she did for me took half of that anger that I’ve carried for almost 50 years. Took it away,” Schumacher said.

He plans on being at Severance Friday night and hopes others will show up to donate and talk as well. A portion of the proceeds from this “Give Back Tap” will also be going to Midwest Honor Flight all month long as well.

“If it weren’t for the Veterans, where would we be? Now’s the chance,” Schumacher said.

Friday’s event at Severance runs from 6-8 p.m.