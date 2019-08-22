Midwest Honor Flight fundraiser Monday at The Barrel House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Barrel House is donating 10% of its sales this Monday to Midwest Honor Flight. The organization takes Veterans to Washington, D.C., giving them an experience to remember.

It’s a trip of a lifetime for Veterans in South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

“They’re serving our country, so if this is what they want to see is the memorial. I would love to help them get there. A lot of these people are getting a lot older. Time is a crunch right now for them to get out there,” Fonder said.

Barrel House owner Mark Fonder says supporters of local Veterans should stop by the restaurant for a meal on Monday. Last year’s day of giving brought in roughly $2,000.

“I donate 10% of the total sales. The more people we have, the more money we raise for the Veterans,” Fonder said.

Midwest Honor Flight Day at Barrel House Monday Need a place to eat Monday and want to help local Veterans? 10-percent of the sales on Monday at the The Barrel House go to Midwest Honor Flight. 🇺🇸✈️ Open from 11 a.m. until 2 the next morning. #honorflight #veterans #positive Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Thursday, August 22, 2019

Each Veteran goes on Midwest Honor Flight free of charge. Vice President Cory Van Sloten says the cost for the flight is around $700 per person.

“We’re in good shape right now. We keep gaining momentum with each mission that we do. Our September mission will be mission five. We’re adding a third mission this year, mission six, for a Vietnam Veteran flight only. Those are already funded but we’re already working toward 2020,” Van Sloten said.

That’s because roughly 500 Veterans are on Midwest Honor Flight’s waiting list.

“As a Veteran myself, I have not seen or experienced anything better than Honor Flights in terms of honoring our Veterans and giving them, many of them at the end of their lives or in the last chapter at least, the honor, the dignity, the respect that they deserve,” Van Sloten said.

Midwest Honor Flight’s missions are flown by American Airlines. The overall cost for a flight these days is around $150,000. There are two flights coming up soon. Mission Five takes off on September 24 and Mission Six, featuring Vietnam Veterans only, flies out on October 12.