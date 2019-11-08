Free lunch and dinner for Veterans at Barrel House Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Barrel House in Sioux Falls will be honoring active military and veterans this Monday in a variety of ways.

On top of providing a free lunch and dinner on Veterans Day to those who’ve served, 25-percent of the day’s sales will go towards sending Veterans on Midwest Honor Flight missions in 2020. Barrel House owner Mark Fonder says the brave men and women who fight for our country deserve our support.

“We love to give back and these guys deserve it. Like I said, once a year is probably not enough to recognize these guys,” Fonder said.

Veterans, active military and first responders can go to The Barrel House for a free lunch off the menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Then from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. that night, a free buffet will be provided.

For those interested in supporting or signing up for Midwest Honor Flight, click here.