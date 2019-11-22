Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Can you identify vaping devices?
Look at the photos in the slideshow below; which items can be used to vape? Scroll through the slideshow to see the devices identified.
Online Resources
Food and Drug Administration on Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS)
Know the risks from the U.S. Surgeon General
Quick Facts on Risks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The Impact of E-Cigarettes on Lungs
What are vaping devices?
Clinical Guidance for Health Care Providers Evaluating Patients with Lung Injury