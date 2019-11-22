Vaping: Uncovering the truth

Can you identify vaping devices?

Look at the photos in the slideshow below; which items can be used to vape? Scroll through the slideshow to see the devices identified.

Courtesy Tobacco Free CA

Courtesy Tobacco Free CA

Courtesy Tobacco Free CA

Courtesy Tobacco Free CA

Online Resources

Food and Drug Administration on Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS)



Know the risks from the U.S. Surgeon General



Quick Facts on Risks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention



The Impact of E-Cigarettes on Lungs



What are vaping devices?



Clinical Guidance for Health Care Providers Evaluating Patients with Lung Injury