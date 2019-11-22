1  of  50
Vaping: Uncovering the truth

More Vaping

Can you identify vaping devices?

Look at the photos in the slideshow below; which items can be used to vape? Scroll through the slideshow to see the devices identified.

  • Courtesy Tobacco Free CA
Online Resources

Food and Drug Administration on Vaporizers, E-Cigarettes, and other Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS)

Know the risks from the U.S. Surgeon General

Quick Facts on Risks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Impact of E-Cigarettes on Lungs

What are vaping devices?

Clinical Guidance for Health Care Providers Evaluating Patients with Lung Injury

Page 4 of SGR ECig ParentTipSheet 508

