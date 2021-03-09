Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
S.D. Legislative Session 2021
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Scott’s 26 propels White River into boys class B state tournament
Video
Top Stories
‘This is a heavy vote for me tonight’: TenHaken breaks city council tie as mask mandate extension fails
Video
COVID-19: The city and state’s response one year ago
Video
Sioux Falls City Council declines to extend mask mandate
‘Think positive always’: Madison man with disability starts his own paper shredding business
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Summit League
The KELO Cup
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Scott’s 26 propels White River into boys class B state tournament
Video
Top Stories
USD women cruise to second consecutive Summit League tournament title
Video
Top Stories
Top seed Vermillion advances to boys class A state tournament
Video
Oral Roberts survives NDSU’s furious comeback to win Summit League Title
Video
Class ‘A’ & ‘B’ SoDak 16 results and state tournament brackets
Back-to-back: USD women repeat as Summit League Tournament champions
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
Falls Park
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Class ‘A’ & ‘B’ SoDak 16 results and state tournament brackets
Top Stories
Avera reflects on the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
One year after pandemic ended their season, Coyotes reflect on earning another NCAA tournament bid
FIRST@4: Summit League Women’s Champions; COVID-19 cases in S.D.; Ravnsborg impeachment latest
Video
South Dakota still outpacing national rate for vaccines, neighboring states improving
Opponents speak out as anti-transgender bill heads to Governor’s desk
Community
Black History Month
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NCAA Basketball Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Running: How to win the mental game
Video
Top Stories
Across the Table: Dave Rozenboom
Video
DIY Barbie clothes
Video
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this turkey-sweet potato “shepherd’s pie” recipe
Video
Spilling the tea: St. Patrick’s Day traditions
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Online Services
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
USD women cruise to second consecutive Summit League tournament title
News
Posted:
Mar 9, 2021 / 11:06 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 9, 2021 / 11:06 PM CST
The USD women are going dancing after defeating Omaha 66-43
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
‘This is a heavy vote for me tonight’: TenHaken breaks city council tie as mask mandate extension fails
Video
Class ‘A’ & ‘B’ SoDak 16 results and state tournament brackets
Customers at three municipal gas companies see huge February bills
Video
Three people arrested in domestic dispute incident Tuesday afternoon
Gallery
South Dakota Senate amends HB 1100 to allow marijuana possession, ingestion
Video
Don't Miss!
Play Our Bracket Challenge!
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Faces of COVID-19
Remarkable Women of KELOLAND
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Tweets by KELOSports