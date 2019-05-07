US-Iran tensions rise ahead of anniversary of deal pullout

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – White House’s sudden announcement that a U.S. aircraft carrier would be deployed in the Persian Gulf to counter Iran comes just days ahead of the anniversary of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw America from the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is said to be planning a speech on the anniversary on Wednesday to discuss the next steps Tehran will take in confronting the U.S.



Iranian officials previously warned that Iran might increase its uranium enrichment, potentially pulling away from a deal it’s sought to salvage for months.



Sunday night’s statement from national security adviser John Bolton said the USS Abraham Lincoln and a bomber wing would deploy to the Mideast. Bolton blamed “a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings,” without elaborating.